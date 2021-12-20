Ottawa Public Health says another 312 people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19, marking the third time in four days that the daily case count has exceeded 300. Hospitalizations remain low, with one fewer patient with an active case.

To date, OPH has recorded 34,608 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. No new deaths were reported on Monday, keeping the pandemic death toll at 620 residents, locally.

The number of known active cases is approaching 2,000, the highest level seen since May.

The testing positivity rate in Ottawa continues to rise. This weekend, OPH said testing capacity was at its limit, urging residents who have COVID-19 symptoms but who cannot get a timely test to assume they have the Omicron variant and self-isolate.

Across Ontario, health officials confirmed 3,784 new infections. No new deaths from COVID-19 were reported in the province on Monday. Another 1,040 previously reported cases are now considered resolved.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Dec 12 to Dec. 18): 143.0 (up fom 132.6)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Dec. 13 to Dec. 19): 8.7 per cent (up from 6.3 per cent)

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 1.59

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Of the 3,784 cases of COVID-19 reported in Ontario on Monday, 746 are in unvaccinated individuals, for a rate of 26.26 cases for every 100,000 unvaccinated people, 2,781 are in fully vaccinated individuals, for a rate of 24.60 cases for every 100,000 fully vaccinated people, and 119 are in partially vaccinated individuals for a rate of 20.31 cases for every 100,000 partially vaccinated people. The vaccination status of the remaining 138 cases is unknown.

More than 11.3 million Ontarians are fully vaccinated. Health experts have noted the number of COVID-19 infections identified in fully vaccinated individuals will naturally increase as more people get both of their shots. Vaccination helps reduce the risk of severe symptoms related to COVID-19 as well as hospitalization.

Data on rates of vaccination among hospitalized patients in Ontario is not available on Mondays as some hospitals don't report to the province on weekends.

(n.b. The rate per 100,000 population is used to compare the total populations of unvaccinated individuals, partially vaccinated, and fully vaccinated individuals against each other, as their respective populations are different. There are more fully vaccinated people in Ontario than there are unvaccinated people in Ontario, so a calculation dividing new cases by the respective populations and then multiplying that figure by 100,000 is used as a comparative measure. Rates per 100,000 are published daily by the Ontario government.)

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 1,941 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Monday, up from 1,695 on Sunday.

It's the highest number of active cases in Ottawa since May 5.

Ottawa Public Health reported 66 newly resolved cases of COVID-19. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 32,047.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are four people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Monday, down from five on Sunday.

There have been no patients in Ottawa's ICUs for more than a week.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 0

30-39: 0

40-49: 0

50-59: 0

60-69: 0

70-79: 1

80-89: 2

90+: 1

(Ottawa Public Health is now reporting people in hospital with an "active" infection)

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 42 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 70 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 130 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 55 new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 10 new cases

Outaouais: 349 new cases since Friday

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health reports COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions and community outbreaks in Ottawa.

Community outbreaks:

Multi-unit dwelling: One outbreak

Sports & Recreation– Recreation: One outbreak

Workplace – Construction: Two outbreaks

Workplace – Corporate/Office: One outbreak

Workplace – Recreation: One outbreak

Workplace – Restaurant: One outbreak

Workplace – Retail: Three outbreaks

Schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks:

École élémentaire catholique St. François d'Assise (Nov. 24) École élémentaire catholique Elisabeth-Bruyère (Dec. 1) Mifo Notre-Dame-Des-Champs – Service Garde Agrees Centre ( Dec. 2) Berrigan Elementary School (Dec. 3) Featherston Drive Public School (Dec. 6) École élémentaire catholique Saint-Jean-Paul II (Dec. 7) Osgoode Township High School (Dec. 7) St. Elizabeth Ann Seton elementary school (Dec. 7) Vimy Ridge Public School (Dec. 7) Imagination Station Licenced Child Care (Dec. 10) Jockvale Elementary School (Dec. 10) École secondaire publique Pierre-de-Blois (Dec. 11) Holy Spirit Elementary School (Dec. 11) Katimavik Elementary School (Dec. 11) Pleasant Park Public School (Dec. 12) St. Gabriel Elementary School (Dec. 12) École élémentaire catholique d'enseignment personnalisé La Source (Dec. 13) Glebe Collegiate Institute (Dec. 13) École élémentaire catholique Pierre Elliott Trudeau (Dec. 14) Georges Vanier Catholic Elementary School (Dec. 14) Knoxdale Public School (Dec. 14) Sacred Heart High School (Dec. 14) École secondaire catholique Franco-Cité (Dec. 15) Ottawa Forest & Nature Licenced Childcare (Dec. 15) NEW St. Peter High School (Dec. 15) St. John XXIII Elementary School (Dec. 15) Torah Academy of Ottawa Elementary School (Dec. 16) Merivale High School (Dec. 16) Sir Wilfrid Laurier Seconday School (Dec. 16) École élémentaire catholique Alain Fortin (Dec. 17) École élémentaire catholique d'enseignment personnalisé Édouard Bond (Dec. 17) École élémentaire catholique Montfort (Dec. 17) NEW St. Patrick Elementary School (Dec. 17) Mothercraft Licenced Home Childcare (Dec. 18) NEW

Healthcare and congregate settings experiencing outbreaks:

St. Patrick's Home - Floors 3, 4, 5 (Nov. 17)

Group Home (Dec. 6)

Group Home (Dec. 7)

Granite Ridge Long-term Care Home - Memory Care Unit (Dec. 14)

This story will be updated. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.