Ottawa Public Health launches COVID-19 website with info in over 30 languages
Published Saturday, April 18, 2020 5:24PM EDT
OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is providing COVID-19 resources in more than 30 languages.
The health unit launched a new website on Saturday with information about the virus, physical distancing, proper hand washing and how you can stop the spread of novel coronavirus.
Information had previously been provided in both English and French.
Ottawa Public Health is offering information about COVID-19 in the following languages: