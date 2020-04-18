OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is providing COVID-19 resources in more than 30 languages.

The health unit launched a new website on Saturday with information about the virus, physical distancing, proper hand washing and how you can stop the spread of novel coronavirus.

FYI: we've launched a new website which features #COVID19 resources in over 30 languages. Please share.https://t.co/hBtIgup9Rp — Ottawa Public Health (@ottawahealth) April 18, 2020

Information had previously been provided in both English and French.

Ottawa Public Health is offering information about COVID-19 in the following languages: