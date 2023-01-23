Ottawa police will 'dismantle' vehicle protests if seen on 'Freedom Convoy' anniversary
Ottawa police chief Eric Stubbs said he is clear that the Ottawa Police Service will not tolerate vehicle-based protests in the downtown core, as the anniversary of the Freedom Convoy protests approaches.
The Ottawa Police Services Board will receive an update on police preparations for a possible 'Freedom Convoy 2.0' Monday, as the city braces for potential events to mark the one-year anniversary of the protests against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and public health measures.
Ottawa Police Chief Eric Stubbs is scheduled to address the Ottawa Police Services Board during this afternoon's meeting, and the board will receive what is called a "Major Event Operational Update: Convoy 2.0" during an in-camera session.
Speaking to reporters Monday ahead of the board meeting, Stubbs said police are monitoring intelligence, reaching out to organizers and security partners ahead of this weekend.
“People want lawful, peaceful and safe protests on Parliament Hill. We deal with that almost every day. It’s the freedom of every Canadian to protest and we support people with that, but if it’s not lawful, peaceful and safe, that’s when we have to be more assertive,” he said.
“We’ve been clear, I’ve been clear that our goal is to not have a vehicle-based protest and if someone attempts that, we will take action to dismantle it very quickly.”
He said the plan could possibly result in roadblocks or road closures, if necessary.
The 'Freedom Convoy' rolled into Ottawa on Jan. 28, 2022, to protest the COVID-19 public health guidelines. Hundreds of vehicles and people blocked streets around the Parliamentary Precinct for more than three weeks.
In the lead up to this weekend's one-year anniversary of the event, police say residents and businesses will see an increased police presence from time to time in the downtown core.
"We continue to closely monitor the potential for vehicle-based protests happening in or travelling through Ottawa between now and mid-February," police said in a Twitter thread.
"Although we are not seeing specific information to indicate that there will be large-scale demonstrations or protests in Ottawa, the potential for some level of protests exists. As such, we will have resources, logistics, traffic, towing and staffing plans in place to address any type of scenario and will not allow the conditions to occur that resulted in the February 2022 convoy."
Stubbs said the intelligence police are monitoring is “all over the place,” as there are multiple groups involved with the convoy movement. There could be no protest at all, or perhaps only a couple hundred people might show up this weekend, he said, but he also said that this weekend is just one of several dates police are watching.
“There are a number of significant dates in the next six weeks related to the convoy, or dates when convoys could be coming through, possibly on the way to Manitoba,” he said.
In November, James Bauder, the co-founder of the Canada Unity group, announced plans for a 'Freedom Convoy 2.0' in Ottawa Feb. 17 to 21. However, Bauder announced in late December that the reunion was "out of service."
In December, Stubbs told CTV News Ottawa the service would be ready for a possible reboot of the 'Freedom Convoy' protest. The new chief said the service had been procuring equipment and intelligence gathering.
Wellington Street remains closed to vehicle traffic in front of Parliament Hill since the end of the 'Freedom Convoy.' Ottawa's transportation committee will discuss short-term plans for the road, including possibly reopening it, on Wednesday.
Stubbs said he would support a reopening of Wellington Street to vehicle traffic if the plan is part of a broader examination of the all the security around the parliamentary precinct.
“Wellington Street is just a piece of that,” he said.
Police say they "remain committed" to the safety and well-being of residents following the 'Freedom Convoy'. With several events coming up, including Winterlude in February, police say they will ensure residents remain safe.
"There is much to do and see in Ottawa this winter, including upcoming Winterlude activities," police said.
"This will include event road closures in the downtown core to facilitate pedestrian safety for people visiting the various Winterlude locations."
Police preparing for presidential visit
The Ottawa Police Services Board will receive an in-camera update today on operational plans for an upcoming presidential visit.
U.S. President Joe Biden announced earlier this month he would be making his first official visit to Canada as president in March, but did not say where he would visit.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT | 'Significant' snowfall possible for Ottawa on Wednesday, Environment Canada warns
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Air Canada customer stunned to learn lost baggage allegedly obtained by charity
An Air Canada customer who tracked her husband’s lost luggage to a public storage facility in Etobicoke, Ont. has been reunited with the bag four and a half months after it went missing. But her search for answers isn't over.
Low-risk alcohol guidance sparks debate as drinkers start examining habits, evidence
Canada's new guidance on alcohol is sparking plenty of debate, and while some experts say it could lead to frank conversations with health providers to help drinkers make informed choices, others are questioning the advice to imbibe fewer than two drinks per week.
After sex assault acquittal, military clears Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin of misconduct
The Canadian military has concluded on the balance of probabilities that Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin 'did not engage in sexual misconduct' after the senior military officer was acquitted of sexual assault late last year.
'A huge priority': Feds aiming to ink long-term health funding deals ahead of 2023 budget
Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc says the federal government is aiming to have long-term funding agreements inked with the provinces and territories ahead of presenting the 2023 federal budget.
'A toxic chemical that kills': WHO says health of 5 billion people at risk from trans fat
Five billion people are at an increased risk of heart disease and death due to trans fat, according to a new report from the World Health Organization.
This pileup of garbage is turning a Balkan river into a floating dump
Piles of waste accumulating in the Drina River in eastern Bosnia are turning the area into a floating dump.
'Self-appointed spiritual leader' charged with sexual assault: Edmonton police
Edmonton police say a "self-appointed spiritual leader" has been charged with sexual assault, and investigators believe there may be additional victims.
Allies may soon be supplying Ukraine with battle tanks; PM Trudeau won't say if Canada will follow suit
As Poland readies to provide Ukraine with German-made battle tanks amid signals Germany wouldn't stand in the way, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the Canadian government has 'nothing to announce' at this time.
Subcontracting ArriveCan development 'seems highly illogical and inefficient:' Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has asked Canada's top public servant to look into the government's procurement process over what he says seems a 'highly illogical and inefficient' contract to develop the ArriveCan app.
Atlantic
-
Snowfall, rainfall warnings in effect across the Maritimes; police warn of flooding, collisions
Rainfall and snowfall warnings are in effect across the Maritimes, which has some prompted warnings of flooding and collisions in some areas.
-
Woman, three children rushed to hospital after Moncton house fire
A mother and her three children were taken to hospital Monday morning after a fire at a home in downtown Moncton, N.B.
-
Community rallies behind bid to preserve home of Nova Scotia's first Black doctor
Prominent members of Nova Scotia's Black community are supporting a bid to protect the Halifax home and clinic of the late Clement Ligoure, the province's first Black doctor and an unsung hero of the 1917 Halifax Explosion.
Toronto
-
New video shows 'unprovoked attack' of 89-year-old woman on Toronto sidewalk
Newly obtained security footage shows the moment an 89-year-old woman was allegedly pushed in an “unprovoked attack” in downtown Toronto on Friday.
-
'Despicable': Two TTC employees reportedly attacked by group of youths on bus
Two TTC employees were attacked on a bus in Scarborough on Monday afternoon in what the TTC is describing as a “despicable swarming” style assault.
-
An 'unstealable' car? Toronto man defeats car thieves nine times on video
As a wave of car thefts sweeps over Ontario, one Toronto driver stands out as an exception.
Montreal
-
Crews respond to major fire near Hwy. 13 in Montreal
Emergency crews are responding to a major fire Monday evening at a building near Highway 13 in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough.
-
Montreal man guilty of promoting hatred against Jews in article on neo-Nazi site
A 36-year-old Montreal man was found guilty Monday of wilfully promoting hatred against Jews in a 2017 article he wrote for a neo-Nazi website.
-
Teen in critical condition after assault near Montreal high school: police
Montreal police say a 16-year-old boy was sent to hospital in critical condition following an "assault" outside a high school Monday afternoon.
Northern Ontario
-
Accused impaired driver crashes with toddler in vehicle on Hwy. 17
A 31-year-old Sudbury woman accused of impaired driving is facing several charges following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 17 on Saturday.
-
Sudbury police investigating an armed attack on New Sudbury trail
Sudbury police are asking the public to avoid the area around Grandview Park in New Sudbury on Monday afternoon as they track an assault suspect.
-
New video shows 'unprovoked attack' of 89-year-old woman on Toronto sidewalk
Newly obtained security footage shows the moment an 89-year-old woman was allegedly pushed in an “unprovoked attack” in downtown Toronto on Friday.
London
-
Former TVDSB teacher who skipped court located in northern Ontario: LPS
A former Thames Valley District School Board teacher who failed to show up in court last week for sentencing on child porn charges has been arrested in Sudbury, Ont. according to London police.
-
'I genuinely thought it would make a difference': City contemplates a step back as they search for way to move forward on winter mobility issues
Two years ago the City of London adopted a higher standard for sidewalk snow clearing, exceeding the provincial requirement that dictate sidewalks must be cleared after eight centimetres of snow accumulation. City staff are now recommending going back to the previous benchmark in order to save costs.
-
Sarnia wants in as the federal government looks to transition carbon economies to clean energy
Sarnia-Lambton wants to be part of the action as the federal government moves forward with legislation to help carbon-based economies, like the region’s petro-chemical industry, transition to the low-carbon sector.
Winnipeg
-
Restaurant robbed with firecracker, taxi stolen, woman arrested: Winnipeg police
A taxi was stolen and a restaurant was robbed using firecrackers early Sunday morning according to Winnipeg police.
-
'I need some help': Woman concerned about giant snow pile citing flooding concerns
A Winnipeg woman is calling on the city to do something about a giant snow pile near her yard, which she says floods her backyard and home in the spring.
-
Why some River Heights residents are calling for speed humps on their street
Homeowners on a River Heights street are pushing for speed humps because traffic is a problem from drivers trying to avoid Kenaston Boulevard.
Kitchener
-
Air Canada customer stunned to learn lost baggage allegedly obtained by charity
An Air Canada customer who tracked her husband’s lost luggage to a public storage facility in Etobicoke, Ont. has been reunited with the bag four and a half months after it went missing. But her search for answers isn't over.
-
Teen dies in Brant County crash, OPP investigating
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a fatal early-morning crash in Brant County.
-
One dead after collision in Perth County
Emergency crews are at the scene of a fatal crash near Monkton involving two vehicles.
Calgary
-
'Bizarre' fictional COVID-19 report, penned by Preston Manning, resurfaces on social media
The man Alberta is paying $253,000 to find out what went right – and wrong – with the province's pandemic response has already come to his own conclusions in a report published online last spring.
-
Alberta-wide network outage that postponed some surgeries is now 'resolved': AHS
Alberta Health Services (AHS) says technical issues that led to a province-wide network outage have been resolved and teams are working to restore clinical systems, which may "take a few hours."
-
23-year-old charged in Calgary crash that killed skateboarder
A 23-year-old Calgary man has been charged in connection to a summer crash that killed a pedestrian in the community of Huntington Hills.
Saskatoon
-
Woman dead following house fire in Saskatoon
A woman is dead following an early Monday morning house fire in the city's Westview neighbourhood.
-
Saskatoon police lay organized crime charges in seniors scam
Three Quebec men previously charged with fraud-related offences are now facing organized crime-related charges.
-
Rattlers head coach Demopoulos returns for second season
Saskatchewan Rattlers head coach Dean Demopoulos is heading back to the bridge city this spring.
Edmonton
-
'Self-appointed spiritual leader' charged with sexual assault: Edmonton police
Edmonton police say a "self-appointed spiritual leader" has been charged with sexual assault, and investigators believe there may be additional victims.
-
Edmonton paramedic with terminal cancer receiving help to 'live and die together' with his wife
William Huget worked for 30 years as an advanced care paramedic, helping Albertans on their worst days. Now that he has terminal cancer, he's graciously accepting support in an effort to stay at home with his wife for as long as possible.
-
'We need to do better': Residential snow clearing about to start, but not soon enough for Sohi
A Phase 2 residential parking ban will come into effect in Edmonton on Tuesday at 7 p.m. The city announced last week that crews would begin residential road clearing this week, weather permitting.
Vancouver
-
Man who illegally excavated dinosaur footprints in Northern B.C. sentenced to 25 days in jail
A man who dug up fossilized dinosaur footprints from a protected site in Northern B.C. has been sentenced to 25 days in jail and ordered to pay a $15,000 fine.
-
Suspects sought after 2 robberies near New Westminster SkyTrain Station
One man was stabbed repeatedly and another was attacked with bear spray during two recent robberies committed days apart near the New Westminster SkyTrain Station, according to police.
-
Alleged soup-thrower back in jail, facing multiple charges: VPD
A 27-year-old man who’s accused of assaulting a senior store clerk in Vancouver earlier this month is back in custody, according to police.
Regina
-
Nearly $1M lost in cryptocurrency scams in Swift Current, Maidstone in 2022: Sask. RCMP
Saskatchewan RCMP reported an increase of cryptocurrency frauds last year, leading to nearly $1 million lost in the communities of Swift Current and Maidstone alone.
-
'Not backing down on this': Sask. Indigenous leaders call on province to improve consultation ahead of Crown land auctions
Indigenous leaders across Saskatchewan are calling on the provincial government to halt an upcoming Crown land auction and to improve the consultation process moving forward.
-
‘A growing community’: Carry the Kettle First Nation opens emergency response facility
Carry the Kettle First Nation officially opened its new emergency response building on Monday.