Ottawa police warning of recent Kanata Lakes, Stittsville break-ins

The Ottawa Police Service is reminding residents to stay vigilant after several break-ins were reported in the Kanata Lakes and Stittsville neighbourhoods.

Police say the break-ins were reported between Oct. 11 and 18, primarily in homes near green spaces.

They occurred in the early evening when residents were out and suspects entered mainly through rear patio doors.

Police are telling residents to take steps to protect their homes. Anyone noticing suspicious activity is asked to call the Ottawa Police Service at 613-236-1222 or report it online at ottawapolice.ca/report.

For emergencies, including a crime in progress, always call 911.

Police crime prevention and home security tips: