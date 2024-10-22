OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Ottawa police warning of recent Kanata Lakes, Stittsville break-ins

    Ottawa police
    Share

    The Ottawa Police Service is reminding residents to stay vigilant after several break-ins were reported in the Kanata Lakes and Stittsville neighbourhoods.

    Police say the break-ins were reported between Oct. 11 and 18, primarily in homes near green spaces.

    They occurred in the early evening when residents were out and suspects entered mainly through rear patio doors.

    Police are telling residents to take steps to protect their homes. Anyone noticing suspicious activity is asked to call the Ottawa Police Service at 613-236-1222 or report it online at ottawapolice.ca/report.

    For emergencies, including a crime in progress, always call 911.

    Police crime prevention and home security tips:

    • Watch for suspicious cars: Be aware of unfamiliar vehicles on your street or near parks.
    • Secure valuables: Consider using a safety deposit box for cash and jewelry.
    • Document your items: Keep a list of valuables with descriptions and photos.
    • Store ladders safely: Move any extension ladders into your garage.
    • Install motion lights: Consider adding motion-activated lights in your backyard.
    • Check your cameras: If you have security cameras, review footage for any unusual activity after a break-in.
    • Use the Community Safety Data Portal: Visit ottawapolice.ca to see crime trends in your area.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News