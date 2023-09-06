Ottawa police to provide update on double-homicide outside wedding

Ottawa police will provide an update this afternoon on the investigation into a shooting outside a wedding venue left two Toronto men dead and six others injured.

Emergency crews responded to reports of shots fired outside the Infinity Convention Centre on Gibford Drive at 10:20 p.m. Saturday. Residents living nearby said they heard between 20 and 25 gunshots.

The victims have been identified as Said Mohamed Ali, 26, and Abdishakur Abdi-Dahir, 29.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting and police have yet to provide a suspect description.

Ottawa Police Chief Eric Stubbs, Deputy Chief Trish Ferguson and Supt. Jamie Dunlop will provide an update on the shooting at 1 p.m. CTVNewsOttawa.ca will broadcast the news conference live.

Evidence markers are seen in a parking lot as an Ottawa Police officer speaks with a member of the public after a Saturday night shooting at the Infinity Convention Centre left two dead, in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Stubbs told CTV News Ottawa on Sunday that a possible connection to gang activity is being "examined thoroughly" in the case. Police have said there is no indication that the shooting was a hate-motivated attack.

Anyone with cellphone, dash cam, security video or any other recording of the area between 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. are asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Homicide Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493.