Ottawa police to provide update on double-homicide outside wedding
Ottawa police will provide an update this afternoon on the investigation into a shooting outside a wedding venue left two Toronto men dead and six others injured.
Emergency crews responded to reports of shots fired outside the Infinity Convention Centre on Gibford Drive at 10:20 p.m. Saturday. Residents living nearby said they heard between 20 and 25 gunshots.
The victims have been identified as Said Mohamed Ali, 26, and Abdishakur Abdi-Dahir, 29.
No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting and police have yet to provide a suspect description.
Ottawa Police Chief Eric Stubbs, Deputy Chief Trish Ferguson and Supt. Jamie Dunlop will provide an update on the shooting at 1 p.m. CTVNewsOttawa.ca will broadcast the news conference live.
Evidence markers are seen in a parking lot as an Ottawa Police officer speaks with a member of the public after a Saturday night shooting at the Infinity Convention Centre left two dead, in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Stubbs told CTV News Ottawa on Sunday that a possible connection to gang activity is being "examined thoroughly" in the case. Police have said there is no indication that the shooting was a hate-motivated attack.
Anyone with cellphone, dash cam, security video or any other recording of the area between 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. are asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Homicide Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493.
HEAT WARNING | Record-breaking warm temperatures in the forecast for Ottawa
Bank of Canada holds key rate steady at 5 per cent, says economy is weakening
The Bank of Canada held its key interest rate steady at five per cent on Wednesday, deciding against another rate hike as the economy begins to falter.
