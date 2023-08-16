Ottawa police seize handgun with automatic switch in Orleans drug bust

Ottawa police say an investigation into drug trafficking in the capital has led to a seizure of drugs and weapons.

Police said in a news release the investigation began in June and culminated with a search warrant in the Fallingbrook area of Orléans on Tuesday.

Among the items seized was a Glock 9mm handgun that police said was outfitted with a full-auto sear switch. Police also seized cocaine, fentanyl, a Taser and a "large sum" of cash.

A man and a woman, both from Ottawa, whom police did not identify, are facing a list of drug and weapons charges. Both are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.