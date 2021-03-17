Advertisement
Ottawa police seeking witnesses to shooting in Lowertown
Published Wednesday, March 17, 2021 11:30AM EDT
The Ottawa Police station on Elgin Street is seen in Ottawa, on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Share:
OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are looking for anyone with information about a late night shooting in Lowertown.
Police say shots were fired at around 11:05 p.m. Monday along Murray Street east of King Edward Avenue.
No one was hurt but police suspect it was a targeted incident.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Guns and Gangs Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5050.
Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca