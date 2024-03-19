Ottawa police seeking suspect in Rideau Street jewelry store theft

The Ottawa Police Service is seeking public assistance in identifying a suspect in connection with a robbery at a jewelry store in downtown Ottawa last week.

Police say a lone male suspect entered the store located on the 1-100 block of Rideau Street on March 13 at approximately 6:40 p.m.

The suspect allegedly selected an item and attempted to leave before being confronted by staff members.

The man allegedly threatened staff then fled the store on foot.

The staff members did not suffer any physical injuries.

The suspect is described as an Indigenous male, between 30 to 40 years of age and approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall. He has a slim build and long black hair.

At the time of the incident, he was wearing a light gray Champion hoodie with logos all around, blue jeans and a black and gray backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Robbery Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5116.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.