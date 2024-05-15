OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Ottawa to enjoy a stretch of 20 C weather heading into the long weekend

    The tulips in bloom at Commissioners Park in Ottawa in 2023. (Josh Pringle/CTV News Ottawa) The tulips in bloom at Commissioners Park in Ottawa in 2023. (Josh Pringle/CTV News Ottawa)
    Ottawa is set to enjoy a stretch of 20 C days heading into the Victoria Day long weekend, but it will be mostly cloudy over the next four days.

    Environment Canada's forecast calls for showers to end this morning then mainly cloudy today. High 20 C. Rain was falling in the downtown area at 6 a.m.

    Mainly cloudy tonight. Low 12 C.

    Thursday will be cloudy with a high of 24 C. The humidex will make it feel like 27 degrees.

    Friday will be cloudy. High 21 C.

    The outlook for Saturday calls for mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 22 C.

    Sunday will see a mix of sun and cloud. High 22 C.

    The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 20 C and a low of 8 C.

    Above seasonal temperatures

    Environment Canada's monthly forecast calls for a hot end of May and start of June.

    The temperature forecast shows above-seasonal temperatures are expected over the next four weeks.

