Ottawa police seek witnesses to reported road rage incident on Riverside Drive

Ottawa police are asking for any witnesses to a reported road rage incident on Riverside Drive last week to come forward.

Police said Monday that officers were called to the intersection of Riverside Drive and Frobisher Lane at around 8 a.m. Thursday, June 2 on reports a man had been assaulted.

Two suspects allegedly got out of their vehicle and assaulted a man in his 50s in his vehicle, police said in a news release. The victim’s injuries were described as minor.

The suspects’ vehicle is described as a black Ford Fusion with Ontario licence plates. The driver is described as a white man in his 20s, around 5-foot-8 (173 cm) tall, 165 lbs (75 kg), with long brown hair and tattoos on both arms. He spoke English with a French accent. The front passenger is described as a white man in his 40s, around 5-foot-11 (180 cm), 165 lbs (75 kg), with long, brown, greasy hair and tattoos.

A third man was in the vehicle, police said, but was not involved in the alleged assault. He’s described as white, and he has tattoos.

The victim’s vehicle is described as an older, blue Toyota Corolla.

Police say the investigator would like to speak with anyone who specifically has identifying information such as a licence plate, who witnessed the incident, or who may have dashcam footage of this incident and has not yet spoken to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Cst. De La Fosse at 613-236-1222, extension 8327.