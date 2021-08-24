OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are asking for the public's help identifying two men accused of stealing catalytic converters from cars in the east end.

Police said in a release Tuesday that the suspects broke into a secure underground parking garage on Donald Street, east of St. Laurent Boulevard, at around 2:30 a.m. July 28 and took the catalytic converters off two parked cars.

Earlier this year, Ottawa police warned of a rise in catalytic converter thefts, which are valued for the precious metals they contain such as platinum and palladium.

The first suspect is described as a white or Middle Eastern man in his 20s with an average build and dark brown, shoulder-length hair. He was wearing a black jacket with a light grey and white t-shirt, dark jeans, black Nike sneakers, a ball cap and a black facemask.

The second suspect is described as a white or Middle Eastern man with an average build. He was wearing a green or grey hoodie, a black puffy vest, a blue t-shirt, black pants, and sneakers that were black, red, and white. No photo of the second suspect was available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Break and Enter Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 3435.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.