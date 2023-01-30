Ottawa police seek to identify man accused of robbing store at knifepoint

Ottawa police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man accused of robbing a store in Nepean at knifepoint.

Ottawa police claim a man entered a store on Baseline Road, between Clyde Avenue and Merivale Road, at around 11 p.m. Dec. 4, 2022. They say he put several items in a bag and started to walk out of the store. When confronted by an employee, he allegedly resisted and produced a knife.

No one was reported hurt.

The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 6-feet tall (183 cm), of an average build, with light brown hair and possible facial hair. He was wearing a red hoodie, a grey jacket, blue jeans, a Toronto Blue Jays baseball cap, a blue surgical mask, and brown Timberland-style boots.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Robbery Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5116.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.