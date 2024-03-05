OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Ottawa police seek to ID suspect in construction site thefts

    Ottawa police are looking to identify this man in connection with three break-ins and thefts at construction sites in Ottawa. (Ottawa Police Service/handout) Ottawa police are looking to identify this man in connection with three break-ins and thefts at construction sites in Ottawa. (Ottawa Police Service/handout)
    Ottawa police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man accused of breaking into several construction sites and stealing tools and copper wire.

    Three sites were affected:

    • 100-block of Montreal Road, Jan. 29, at around 9:30 p.m.
    • 2000-block of Wellings Private, Feb. 14, at around 1:15 a.m.
    • 2000-block of Baseline Road, Feb. 23, at around 8:50 p.m.

    The suspect is described as a white man, between 30 and 40 years old, approximately 6-feet (183 cm) tall, with a large build and who wears thin-framed glasses. Clothing descriptions include a camo jacket with a hood in once case; black toque, jacket and pants and a red shirt in another case; and a black coat with black and yellow gloves in a third case.

    Police also allege that the same suspect is implicated in break-and-enters in Gatineau.

    Anyone with information as to the identity of this individual, or information about this incident, is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Break and Enter Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 4533.

