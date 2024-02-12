OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Ottawa police seek suspect in west-end store thefts

    The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public for help identifying a suspect in connection with a series of commercial thefts in the west-end. (Ottawa Police Service/ handout) The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public for help identifying a suspect in connection with a series of commercial thefts in the west-end. (Ottawa Police Service/ handout)
    Share

    The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public for help identifying a suspect in connection with a series of commercial thefts in the west-end.

    Police say the suspect entered a store in the 800-block of March Road between Jan. 24 and Feb. 2 and asked for items from behind the counter. The suspect ran away right after getting the requested items.

    He is described as having a thin build with dark hair and facial hair. The suspect may also speak with an accent, police say, and he wears different clothing in each incident.

    Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service West Criminal Investigations Section at 613-236-1222, ext. 2666, or call Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477to remain anonymous.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    'We paid too much': Canada's AG blasts CBSA over ArriveCan app

    Canada's auditor general has found that those involved in the contracting, development and implementation of the controversial ArriveCan application showed a 'glaring disregard' for basic management practices. The report pegs the cost of the app at $59.5 million.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News