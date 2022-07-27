Ottawa police seek help locating missing teen

Ottawa police seek help locating missing teen

Abdoul Karim Sidibe Aboubakar was last seen Tuesday at around 5 p.m. in the area of Meadowglen Drive in Orléans. Police say his family is concerned for his health and safety. (Ottawa Police Service/handout) Abdoul Karim Sidibe Aboubakar was last seen Tuesday at around 5 p.m. in the area of Meadowglen Drive in Orléans. Police say his family is concerned for his health and safety. (Ottawa Police Service/handout)

