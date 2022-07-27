Ottawa police seek help locating missing teen

Ottawa police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 17-year-old boy.

Abdoul Karim Sidibe Aboubakar was last seen Tuesday at around 5 p.m. in the area of Meadowglen Drive in Orléans. Police say his family is concerned for his health and safety.

Aboubakar is described as Black, 5-foot-9 (175 cm) and 110 lbs (50 kg) with short, curly hair, black eyes, and a thin moustache.

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black jogging pants, and black-and-grey basketball shoes. He is known to use public transportation.

Anyone with information about his current whereabouts is asked to contact the Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222.