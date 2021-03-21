OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 72-year-old man, who suffers from dementia.

Donald Fairchild was last seen walking in Vanier at approximately 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police say Fairchild suffers from dementia but still has good mobility, "So there are evidently concerns for his safety and wellbeing."

Fairchild is described as a white male, 6'2", stocky build, with short white hair, clean-shaven and wearing glasses.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ottawa police at 613-236-1222.