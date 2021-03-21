Advertisement
Ottawa police searching for missing Ottawa man, last seen in Vanier
Ottawa police say Donald Fairchild was last seen walking in Vanier at approximately 1:30 p.m. Sunday. (Photo courtesy: Ottawa Police Service)
Share:
OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 72-year-old man, who suffers from dementia.
Donald Fairchild was last seen walking in Vanier at approximately 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
Police say Fairchild suffers from dementia but still has good mobility, "So there are evidently concerns for his safety and wellbeing."
Fairchild is described as a white male, 6'2", stocky build, with short white hair, clean-shaven and wearing glasses.
He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black mask.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Ottawa police at 613-236-1222.