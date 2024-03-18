Ottawa police say missing boy found safe and sound

OTTAWA
    Ottawa police say a missing 12-year-old boy has been found safe and sound.

    The boy was reported missing in Orleans on Monday.

    Police said on Tuesday the youth has been located safe and sound.

    CTV News Ottawa has removed the name and picture of the boy from our story.

