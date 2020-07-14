Ottawa News | Local Breaking | CTV News Ottawa
Ottawa police say missing boy, 4, found safe in Toronto area
OTTAWA -- Ottawa police say a missing four-year-old boy has been safely located.
Police said the boy was reported missing at 7:20 a.m. Tuesday and issued a local Amber Alert.
But later Tuesday morning, police said he was located safely in the Toronto area.
The boy was believed to be with his father, Jonathan Gray. No other details about the father have been provided at this time.
In a tweet, Ottawa police said they were looking for a 2008 Nissan Sentra with Ontario licence plate CFJZ 388.
Police also said in a tweet they were "in the process" of issuing an Amber Alert using the Alert Ready system, but wanted to get the information out locally as soon as possible.
Toronto police could not confirm or deny they had found the child when contacted by CTV News.
This is a developing story. We will have more details as they become available.