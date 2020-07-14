OTTAWA -- Ottawa police say a missing four-year-old boy has been safely located.

Police said the boy was reported missing at 7:20 a.m. Tuesday and issued a local Amber Alert.

But later Tuesday morning, police said he was located safely in the Toronto area.

Update: Mason Gray has been located safe in the Toronto area. Updates to follow.#ottnews https://t.co/Xr1WEVX9rY — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) July 14, 2020

The boy was believed to be with his father, Jonathan Gray. No other details about the father have been provided at this time.

In a tweet, Ottawa police said they were looking for a 2008 Nissan Sentra with Ontario licence plate CFJZ 388.

Police also said in a tweet they were "in the process" of issuing an Amber Alert using the Alert Ready system, but wanted to get the information out locally as soon as possible.

It's still in the process of being issued from @AMBERAlertONT. We wanted to share the info asap. — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) July 14, 2020

Toronto police could not confirm or deny they had found the child when contacted by CTV News.

This is a developing story. We will have more details as they become available.