OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police say a two-year-old boy has drowned after he was reported missing at Petrie Island Tuesday night.

Emergency crews were called to the area around 5:30 p.m. for reports of a missing child.

The Ottawa Fire Water Rescue Team located the boy without vital signs, according to police. Ottawa paramedics say the child was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Police say the family and the first responders who attended the call are receiving support.