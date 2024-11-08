Ottawa police rule out foul play after body was found in Orleans park

The Ottawa Police Service has confirmed there was no foul play in a person's death after their body was found in a park in Orléans.

Emergency crews responded to Aquaview Park on Aquaview Drive, near Brian Coburn Boulevard, at approximately 10:20 a.m. Friday.

"The Ottawa police received a call for service at 10:14 a.m. today for an emergency at Aquaview Park where a person was located deceased," police said in an email to CTV News Ottawa. "The coroner is on scene."

In an update Friday afternoon, police said, "it is not believed to be suspicious at this time and the investigation will continue." Later in the afternoon, police confirmed there was no foul play.

"We can confirm that there was no foul play in the death," police said.

The identity of the person who died was not released.