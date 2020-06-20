OTTAWA -- Ottawa police confirm that an audio recording claiming to include the head of Ottawa's police union using a sexist slur to refer to a local activist is being investigated.

On Friday, the Justice for Abdirahman Coalition issued a statement, jointly signed by 14 other groups, calling for Ottawa Police Association (OPA) president Matt Skof to resign from the police service and as president of the union, or to be removed from those positions, after an audio recording surfaced on social media that claims to include Skof's voice.

The recording, which has not been independently verified by CTV News, includes the voice of an individual using a misogynistic slur when referring to an unnamed woman. The Justice for Abdirahman Coalition says the target of the slur is one of their members.

In the recording, the woman is referred to as the "spokesperson for the Friends of Abdi Campaign."

"While it is yet to be confirmed that the audio is the unedited voice of Mr. Skoff (sic), we have yet to hear otherwise despite calls for comment," the Coalition said in a press release.

Skof did not comment specifically about the allegation when reached by CTV News on Saturday, but had this to say:

"As this alleged discussion may involve OPA staff and rental contracts, there is no comment. The OPA operates as an independent entity from the Ottawa Police Service," he said.

The recording allegedly refers to an interaction that took place shortly after the death of Abdirahman Abdi in July 2016. Abdi died following a violent confrontation with two Ottawa police officers during which one officer punched him in the head with reinforced gloves. Constable Daniel Montsion, is on trial for manslaughter, aggravated assault, and assault with a weapon charges in connection with Abdi's death.

The Justice for Abdirahman Coalition organized a march for Black lives Saturday from Ottawa police headquarters to Ottawa City Hall.

Professional Standards investigating

Ottawa police could not be reached for comment Saturday, but in a statement to CTV News on Monday, police confirmed they are aware of the recording and will be investigating.

"On Friday June 19th, 2020 the OPS was contacted and provided with a link to this latest published recording that was posted on social media. We subsequently notified the OPP and provided them with the information received as well as the link to the social media post to ensure that they were aware of it and so that they could determine the correct course of action regarding the ongoing criminal investigation that they have exclusive carriage of," the statement said.

Skof was charged with breach of trust and obstruction of justice following an OPP investigation that culminated in January 2019.

That investigation was also linked to audio recordings allegedly containing Skof's voice.

Then-police chief Charles Bordeleau suspended Skof when the charges were laid. The suspension was lifted by chief Peter Sloly in January 2020. Skof remained OPA president during his suspension.

None of the allegations against Skof has been tested in court.

"The OPP has advised that they are aware of this recording and it does not contribute to the evidence in relation to the charges," Ottawa police said Monday.

Police said a professional standards investigation into the allegations against Skof is awaiting the completion of the OPP investigation and criminal prosecution and the latest recording would be included.

"[T]here is an active OPS investigation by the Professional Standards Section that is awaiting the completion of the criminal portion of this investigation. The PSS investigation will review all related recordings (including this latest one) to determine whether there have been any violations of the Police Services Act or OPS policy," the statement said.

The statement added that the police service has reached out to the target of the slur in the record to offer support.

"We also want to make it clear that the language used in this latest published recording is offensive, reprehensible and unacceptable under any circumstance," the police statement said.