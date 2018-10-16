

Ottawa Police and emergency crews were busy Monday night and early Tuesday morning after two separate incidents. The first call came just after midnight for a stabbing outside a McDonalds on George Street in the ByWard Market. Police say a 23-year-old man is in serious condtion in hospital.

A 32-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting in Ottawa's west end. Police say they were called to the Bayshore area at Barwell and Alenmede Crescent around 1 a.m.

Ottawa Paramedics say police arrived before them and were administering first aid until they got there. Paramedics say the man was suffering from multiple injuries due to the shooting and transported to the trauma centre of the Ottawa Hospital.

Ottawa Police remain at the scene, no arrests have been made in either incident.