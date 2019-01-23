Ottawa police union head charged with breach of trust
The OPP said Matt Skof, the president of the Ottawa Police Association, has been charged with breach of trust and obstruction of justice.
CTV Ottawa
Published Wednesday, January 23, 2019 1:20PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 23, 2019 1:24PM EST
The head of Ottawa’s police union, Matt Skof, has been arrested and charged with breach of trust and obstruction of justice.
The OPP said in a news release Wednesday that its professional standards bureau arrested and charged Skof.
Skof is the president of the Ottawa Police Association.
The charges come after an investigation into leaked audio recordings that allegedly included Skof’s voice.
Skof is due in court next month.
