The head of Ottawa’s police union, Matt Skof, has been arrested and charged with breach of trust and obstruction of justice.

The OPP said in a news release Wednesday that its professional standards bureau arrested and charged Skof.

Skof is the president of the Ottawa Police Association.

The charges come after an investigation into leaked audio recordings that allegedly included Skof’s voice.

Skof is due in court next month.

More to come.