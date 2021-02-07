OTTAWA -- Valentine's Day will look a little different this year due to COVID-19, but Ottawa restaurants are still hoping to make it a romantic and memorable day.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at special Valentine's Day menus offered by Ottawa restaurants for Valentine's Day weekend.

VALENTINE'S AT HOME WITH ZOE'S

Zoe's at the Fairmont Chateau Laurier is offering Valentine's at Home, available for pick-up Feb. 12, 13 and 14.

The Valentine's Dinner at home serves two, at a cost of $189 per couple. For $299 per couple, the menu includes a half bottle of Moet & Chandon.

For more information, visit https://www.zoesottawa.com/menus/

THE BROOKSTREET HOTEL

The Brookstreet Hotel is offering a Valentine's dinner at home on Feb. 12, 13 and 14.

The surf and turf dinner in the comfort of your own home includes soup, starter, main and dessert for two. The cost is $180.

For more information, visit https://www.brookstreethotel.com/valentines

NORTH & NAVY

The Centretown restaurant is serving up a Valentine's Day takeout menu on Feb. 14.

The meal costs $95 per guest, and your four-course meal includes house bread.

For more information, visit shop.northandnavy.com

BECKTA

Celebrate Valentine's Day with Beckta at home.

The Valentine's Day menu includes appetizers, main courses and desserts. The Valentine's Day takeout menu is available Feb. 12, 13 and 14.

For more information, visit https://beckta-takeout.myshopify.com/

FAUNA OTTAWA

Fauna on Bank Street is taking pre-orders for its Valentine's Day menu.

The cost is $160 and is available Feb. 13 & 14.

For more information, visit https://linktr.ee/Faunaottawa

ARLO WINE & RESTAURANT

Arlo Restaurant is offering several menus for Valentine's Day, including Breakfast in Bed.

For more information, visit https://restaurantarlo.com/collections/valentines-day-specials

EL CAMINO

El Camino has unveiled a special Valentine's Day menu available Feb. 13 and 14.

The $100 menu includes two margarita, guacamole with chips, choice of six tacos and dessert.

The menu is available for pick-up at either the Elgin Street or ByWard Market locations.

For more information, visit https://elcaminoelgin.mobi2go.com/

ST. MARTHA'S BRASSERIE D'ORLEANS

St. Martha's Brasserie in Orleans is serving up a special Valentine's Day menu.

The cost is $65 per person, and includes a starter, main dish and dessert. It's available for pick up on Feb. 12, 13 and 14.

For more information, visit http://www.goodfoodservedwell.com/

AMUSE KITCHEN & WINE

Amuse on Eagleson Road in Kanata is offering a Valentine's four-course meal, paired perfectly with a red or white wine.

For more information, visit amusekitchen.ca

NeXT OTTAWA

NeXT restaurant invites you to take your palate on vacation with chef Michael Blackie for Valentine's Day.

Chef Blackie hosts you virtually for a seven-course dinner featuring the cuisine of Thailand.

For more information, visit https://nextfood.ca/event/thailand-home/

NAPOLIS CAFÉ

Napolis Café on Main Street in Stittsville is offering a Valentine's Day chacuterie board all weekend for pre-order.

A Valentine's Day five course meal is also available for pre-order for Sunday, Feb. 14.

For more information, visit https://napoliscafe.com/

RIVERA

Rivera on Sparks Street is offering a special dinner for two on Valentine's Day.

The dinner includes appetizer, a first course, a main course and dessert for $155.

The Valentine's Day takeout menu is available Feb. 11 & 12 and 13 & 14.

For more information, visit https://dineriviera.com/pages/valentine-s-day-menu

AL'S STEAKHOUSE

Al's Steakhouse is serving a Valentine's Day menu for two.

Your order includes a choice of cocktail bottle or a bottle of red/white wine, 12 oz. sliced New York Striploin with Peppercorn Sauce/Lobster Linguini and homemade cheesecake.

For more information, visit https://www.alssteakhouse.ca/menu/

VITTORIA TRATTORIA

Vittoria Trattoria on Rivergate Way is offering a Valentine's Day takeout dinner for two.

The menu includes braised lamb, kale salad and chocolate cake.

For more information, visit https://vittoriatrattoria.com/Menus/ValentinesDayTakeout/tabid/122701/Default.aspx

THE SOCA KITCHEN

The Soca Kitchen on Holland Avenue is offering a Valentine's Day dinner for two on Feb. 13 and 14.

The dinner with soup, roasted lamb and Escargot in Lobster Butter comes with easy reheating instructions.

For more information, visit https://www.thesocakitchen.com/

If you're restaurant is serving a special menu for Valentine's Day, please let us know at ottawanews@bellmedia.ca