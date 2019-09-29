

Officers from across the country were in Ottawa Sunday for the National Police and Peace Officers Memorial on Parliament Hill.

The ceremony comes two days after Ottawa Detective Thomas Roberts died by suicide at the Elgin Street headquarters.

Approximately 250 Ottawa Police Officers marched in the ceremony. Interim Police Chief Steve Bell says the day is difficult. “Officers have come out to support one another, which is very important to me, and we are together so we can start the healing process and to grieve together and heal together.”

Bell says, “We are a family and when we have a tragedy or incident in our family we grief together.”

This was the 42nd annual Police and Peace Officers Memorial. The names of four officers will be added to a memorial which holds the names of more than 880 members.

S. Sgt Alison Cookson says, “This is a career where tragedy can strike, so for me the importance of bonding and being on the hill, and being with other services across Canada really unites us in a job that can be difficult.”

The ceremony included laying of wreaths, police choir, the Canadian national anthem and “Last Post.”

Similar ceremonies took place across Canada including Victoria, Winnipeg, and Regina.