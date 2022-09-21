Ottawa police looking to ID man in alleged bicycle attack

Ottawa police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man alleged to have attacked someone with a bicycle in June.

Police say the alleged attack took place around 8:50 p.m. June 25, on the Laurier Avenue Bridge. Ottawa police say the suspect shoulder-checked the victim from behind while riding a bicycle. The man then returned a short time later, got off the bike and hit the victim with it.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male in his late 20s, standing about six feet to 6-foot-2 (183 – 188 cm) tall, with a medium build, dark brown, curly hair and a dark brown beard.

He was wearing a black baseball cap, a white t-shirt with a logo on the front, grey shorts, black shoes, a blue wristband, and a multi-colored backpack. He was riding a black bicycle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Hate & Bias Crime Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5015.