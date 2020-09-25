OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police continue to investigate a Friday night crash in Ottawa's south-east end that left a 35-year-old man dead and four other people in critical condition in hospital.

Emergency crews responded to the two vehicle crash on Hawthorne Road, between Leitrim and Louiseize Roads, at approximately 9:30 p.m. In a media release, Ottawa Paramedics said it was a "high-speed crash."

Ottawa Police say the 35-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. Three men and a woman were transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Hawthorne Road was closed for several hours, but reopened early Saturday morning.

The Ottawa Police Collision Investigations Unit is looking to speak with witnesses and obtain any dash-cam video of the collision Friday night. Anyone with information is asked to contact Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222, ext. 2481.

This was the third fatal crash on Ottawa roads this week.

On Monday, a 65-year-old woman died of her injuries following a two-vehicle crash on Mitch Owens Road.

On Wednesday, one person died in a two vehicle crash near the intersection of Upper Dwyer Hill Road and Vaughan Side Road.

Ontario Provincial Police also say a motorcyclist died on Friday in a single vehicle crash on County Road 7 in North Dundas Township, south of Ottawa.