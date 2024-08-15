OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Ottawa police locate missing man deceased

    An arm patch is seen on an Ottawa Police Service officer during a news conference, in Ottawa, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld/File) An arm patch is seen on an Ottawa Police Service officer during a news conference, in Ottawa, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld/File)
    The Ottawa Police Service says the man who went missing in the area of Britannia Beach in Ottawa's west end was located deceased.

    He was last seen at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

    Police say "no foul play is suspected."

    CTV News Ottawa has removed all identifying information. 

