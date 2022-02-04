Ottawa police say they are stepping up measures to protect downtown neighbourhoods as the ‘Freedom Convoy’ protest reaches the one-week mark.

Chief Peter Sloly announced Friday morning a new “surge and contain strategy” that he said would "restore order, hold offenders to account and protect our neighbourhoods."

The strategy includes sending 150 more officers to affected neighbourhoods to target unlawful behaviour connected to the ongoing occupation, which is a protest against COVID-19 mandates.

"The surge will deliver a clear message to the demonstrators: the lawlessness must end," Sloly said.

The new measures also include barricading the protest “red zone” using hundreds of concrete and heavy-equipment barricades, cutting off access to the downtown core for more vehicles. Sloly said this will further isolate and contain the demonstration.

Incoming vehicles will be directed to designated parking zones outside the downtown core, and vehicles parked illegally will be ticketed and towed. Police said they may close highways, interprovincial bridges and major roadways to keep vehicles out of downtown.

Deputy Chief Steve Bell said police are expecting 300 to 400 trucks to try to enter the downtown core throughout the weekend, along with up to 2,000 people on foot. He also said police are expecting about 1,000 counter-protesters.

Bell asked the counter-protesters not to come downtown this weekend, saying police don't want to create another dynamic in the crowd.

There are about 200 to 250 trucks parked in the city right now, he said.

Police say they have also increased efforts to identify protesters who are funding and enabling unlawful activity.

“The hatred, violence, and illegal acts that Ottawa residents and businesses have endured over the last week is unacceptable in any circumstance,” Sloly said.

“The current occupation of the Parliamentary Precinct remains unresolved despite significant success in reducing the number of trucks/demonstrators while preventing riots, injuries and death. We take no solace in these operational successes," he added.

The demonstrators, he said, "remain highly organized, well-funded, and extremely committed to resisting efforts to end the demonstration safely. This remains a very volatile and very dangerous demonstration.”

The police force is facing growing criticism from downtown residents who say they have faced noise, harassment and other disturbances. Sloly said he understands there's "a range of opinion" on the force's response, but they have learned from the past week.

"We need to do better. We're committed to doing better," he said. "We have learned from our experience. We have gathered new evidence."

Police said city officials would release more details about road closures and the designated parking zones outside downtown later on Friday.

"Every unlawful act, including traffic infractions, will be fully pursued," says Chief Peter Sloly. "Our goal is to end the demonstration."

Protesters say they have no plans to leave

The main organizers of the Freedom Convoy say they have no plans to leave the city.

"We are calling on all levels of government in Canada to end all COVID mandates and restrictions," said Tamara Lich, one of the leaders of the "Freedom Convoy" protest, on Thursday. Lich said no one from the federal or provincial government had met with them since the start of the protest.

"We will continue our protest until we see a clear plan for their elimination."

On Thursday, protesters were seen stocking up on canisters of propane and cans of fuel in Confederation Park, while a wooden structure was being built for a possible community kitchen.

The eight-day protest has seen dozens of transport trucks, pick-up trucks and other vehicles blocking Wellington Street in front of Parliament Hill, along with several other streets in the downtown core. Horns have been heard ringing through Centretown, Lowertown and the ByWard Market throughout the day and evening.

As residents, businesses and social services agencies raise concerns about the impacts the protest is having on their wellbeing, three councillors will be leading a walk through the core every day this weekend.

"As disturbing reports emerge, we will meet in Centretown and walk the neighbourhood on Friday starting at 11 a.m. and through the weekend. We will walk in the core reinforcing the importance of safety for residents and unity at this time," said Coun. Catherine McKenney, who will be joined by councillors Jeff Leiper and Shawn Menard on the walk.

Community Safety Walks - Keep each other safe. Ours starts today at 11am in Centretown. We will be walking this route and continuing through the weekend.

A petition calling on Ottawa police to "evict" the Freedom Convoy from downtown Ottawa had 32,000 signatures as of Thursday evening.

Ottawa police estimated earlier this week that the protest included 250 people.

RCMP sending more officers

The RCMP will be deploying additional officers to assist Ottawa Police with the policing of the demonstration.

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino spoke with Mayor Jim Watson on Thursday to discuss the ongoing protest.

"I am able to confirm that the RCMP has approved all the additional officers that were requested, and they will be ready to assist the Ottawa Police Service, who are the police of jurisdiction," said Mendicino in a statement.

"This request is in addition to RCMP resources and support already in place since the arrival of the convoy to Ottawa. It is important to underline that these are operational decisions taken by the police, independent of the government."

Watson told council he had spoken to Mendicino.

"I reiterated our City’s call for additional resources to support our officers responding to this demonstration on the ground. He assured me that our request for assistance was being given the highest consideration by (RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki), and he offered his ongoing support until we see an end to the occupation," said Watson.

Special council meeting

Watson is calling a special council meeting for Monday to discuss the ongoing protest in downtown Ottawa.

In a memo to council, the mayor said the meeting will discuss the impact of the truck convoy demonstration on residents and businesses.

Watson calls for freezing GoFundMe money

The mayor and city manager Steve Kanellakos also spoke with GoFundMe to discuss the fundraising campaign to support the "Freedom Convoy" demonstration.

"The whole thing seems very sketchy," said Watson on CTV News Channel's Power Play. "This one woman is getting all this money, how she's distributing it? Where's that money going to go?"

Watson wants GoFundMe to freeze the $10 million raised until the end of the occupation.

"Keep the money frozen until these folks leave the city of Ottawa, then give them that incentive."

City services remain closed

The city of Ottawa says Ottawa City Hall, the underground parking lot and the Rink of Dreams will remain closed all weekend.

The Ottawa Public Library Main and Rideau branches will remain closed until Monday.

Motorists can continue to check the city's online traffic map for up-to-date information on traffic delays and disruptions due to the demonstrations.