Ottawa Police investigating weekend shooting in west-end
Published Monday, May 11, 2020 1:07PM EDT
OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police are looking for witnesses to a weekend shooting in Ottawa’s rural west-end.
The incident happened on a property on Lucas Lane, near Munster Road, just after midnight on Saturday
Police say officers located gunshot damage on the property.
There are no reports of injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Guns and Gangs Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5050.