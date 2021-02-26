OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police are investigating an evening shooting in Ottawa's west end.

Officers responded to a call about gunshots heard in the area of Meadowbank Drive and Crofton Road at approximately 8:10 p.m. Thursday.

Police say officers did not locate any property damage. There are no reports of injuries.

Investigators with the Ottawa Police Service Guns and Gangs Unit would like to speak with anyone who may have information about this incident.

You can contact 613-236-1222 ext. 5050.