Ottawa police investigating reports of gunshots in Ottawa's west end
Published Friday, February 26, 2021 12:14PM EST
The Ottawa Police station on Elgin Street is seen in Ottawa, on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police are investigating an evening shooting in Ottawa's west end.
Officers responded to a call about gunshots heard in the area of Meadowbank Drive and Crofton Road at approximately 8:10 p.m. Thursday.
Police say officers did not locate any property damage. There are no reports of injuries.
Investigators with the Ottawa Police Service Guns and Gangs Unit would like to speak with anyone who may have information about this incident.
You can contact 613-236-1222 ext. 5050.