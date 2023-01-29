Ottawa police investigating report of gunshots in south end
Ottawa police are investigating a report of gunshots in the Emerald Woods area Saturday night.
Police said officers were called to Saratoga Place, a residential street near Bridle Path Drive, at around 10:30 p.m.
There are no known injuries.
