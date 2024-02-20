OTTAWA
    • Ottawa police investigating Monday morning shooting in ByWard Market

    An Ottawa Police vehicle is seen behind police tape. (CTV News Ottawa) An Ottawa Police vehicle is seen behind police tape. (CTV News Ottawa)
    Ottawa police are investigating an early morning shooting in the ByWard Market on Family Day.

    Police said on social media that one person was found with a gunshot wound on George Street near Dalhousie Street at 3 a.m. Monday. The victim's injuries were not considered life-threatening.

    The guns and gangs unit is looking to hear from witnesses.

    Anyone with information or videos of the incident is asked to call 613-236-1222, ext. 5050 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

