Road closures in effect in The Glebe following two-car crash

'Multiple' road closures are in effect after a serious two-vehicle crash in The Glebe on Wednesday afternoon.

Ottawa Fire Services responded to a call from police at approximately 2:10 p.m. at the intersection of Metcalfe and Isabella streets near the Highway 417 on-ramp.

A white pickup truck and a grey sedan collided, causing the sedan to rollover onto its roof.

City of Ottawa traffic cameras show heavy traffic on westbound Isabella Street and northbound Metcalfe Street near the area.

Ottawa paramedics said one person was taken to hospital in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries and a second person was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Metcalfe is closed between Isabella and Catherine. Isabella was briefly closed at O'Connor, but has since reopened.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.