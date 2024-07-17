OTTAWA
    • Ottawa man charged for allegedly sexually assaulting teen girl

    A close-up of an Ottawa Police officer’s badge is seen on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld A close-up of an Ottawa Police officer’s badge is seen on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
    The Ottawa Police Service has charged a 25-year-old man for allegedly assaulting a girl in her late teens as he drove her home.

    Police charged Samer Al-Askhali, of Ottawa, with one count of sexual assault and one count of forcible confinement.

    Police say the alleged incident occurred this past weekend.

    Al-Askhali is scheduled to appear in court today.

    Investigators believe there could be other victims and other incidents.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa Police Service Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit at 613-236-1222, extension 5944. Tips can also be sent to SACA@ottawapolice.ca.

    Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

