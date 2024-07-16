26-year-old dead after Orléans shooting

The Ottawa Police Service is investigating the shooting death of a 26-year-old man in Orléans on Tuesday evening.

It happened in the 600 block of Trigoria Cres. shortly after 8:30 p.m.

Police identified the victim as Husain Dahis, 26, of Ottawa, who was located with a gunshot wound and declared dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time, police say.

"I just heard a bunch of bullets or, like, gun noises, and it felt like someone was actually like drilling into the walls of our house because it was loud," said area resident Isabella Xiong.

"And then five seconds later I heard a man screaming for a while and that's when I thought 'oh something's definitely wrong.'"

Police say there is no threat to public safety.

It marks the 15th homicide in the city of Ottawa so far this year and the third reported shooting in three weeks.

It follows a string of similar shootings involving young people, including the death of a 28-year-old in the Hampton Park Plaza on July 5.

"This doesn't usually happen in Orléans so it's really heartbreaking," Xiong added.

The Ottawa Police Service's Homicide Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222 ext. 5493.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or crimestoppers.ca.

With files from CTV's Katie Griffin

.