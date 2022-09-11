Ottawa police investigating homicide in Nepean
Ottawa police say the homicide unit is investigating the death of a woman in the Craig Henry area.
Officers were called to Woodvale Green, near Craig Henry Drive and Knoxdale Road, around 10:10 a.m. Sunday.
One person is in custody.
No other details have been released at this time.
This is a breaking news story. More details to come…
