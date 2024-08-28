Ottawa police investigating discovery of a body at a home on Clarke Avenue

The Ottawa Police Service says officers are investigating a "suspicious incident" after a body was found at a home Tuesday night on Clarke Avenue in the Cummings area, in the city's east end.

Police say they were called at around 8:20 p.m. for a fire in the 600 block of Clarke Avenue.

"This was a tiered response with Ottawa Fire Services and the Ottawa Paramedic Service," the city's police service told CTV News Ottawa in a statement Wednesday. "One person was located deceased at the scene."

Ottawa Fire Services public information officer Nick DeFazio told CTV News Ottawa firefighters received a call reporting a fire at the home; however, when they arrived on the scene, the fire was already out and there was no need to extinguish it.

The scene is labelled as an active crime scene, police say.

"All fires are treated as suspicious until deemed otherwise," Ottawa police added in the statement. "Once cause is determined, the appropriate actions are taken, which may include a criminal investigation."

As of last night, there was an Ottawa police cruiser outside a home on Clarke Avenue.

Clarke Avenue is located off St. Laurent Boulevard.

This is a developing story. More to come