Ottawa police investigate shooting on Donald Street
CTV News Ottawa Staff Published Monday, June 1, 2020 8:59PM EDT
OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police say one person sustained injuries following a shooting on Donald Street.
Police were called to the 200 block of Donald late Monday afternoon. Police say the injured man refused medical attention.
Witnesses say several officers could be seen searching the area following the incident.
There is no word on suspects at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
