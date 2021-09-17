OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are looking for two suspects following an evening shooting in Ottawa's east end.

At approximately 7 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a call for shots fired in the 2000 block of Russell Road, near St. Laurent Boulevard.

"Upon arrival, police interviewed numerous witnesses confirming the shooting," police said in a media release. "No damage to property or injured persons located."

Two men were seen leaving the area in a dark SUV.

The first suspect is described as a Black man, approximately 5'5", 25-to-30 years-old, athletic build, shoulder length dreads, full beard, and wearing a light green t-shirt, black pants, and black baseball cap. He was carrying a black shoulder bag.

The second suspect is described as a Black man, approximately 6'4", 25-to-30 years-old slim build, a full beard and shoulder-length dreadlocks. He was wearing a green, blue and red hoody over his head, blue jeans and carrying a black shoulder bag.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Guns and Gangs Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5050.