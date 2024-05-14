Ottawa police identify Murray Street assault suspect

Ottawa police have identified a man suspected in an assault in the ByWard Market.

The incident happened at around 6:05 p.m. May 4, at a building on Murray Street. Police said a man tried to enter a residential building and allegedly assaulted someone who was on the way out.

The victim's injuries were considered minor.

Police released a photo of a suspect Tuesday but said Wednesday he had been identified.

No charges have been announced.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Central Criminal Investigation Section at 613-236-1222 extension 5166.