Ottawa police identify Murray Street assault suspect
Ottawa police have identified a man suspected in an assault in the ByWard Market.
The incident happened at around 6:05 p.m. May 4, at a building on Murray Street. Police said a man tried to enter a residential building and allegedly assaulted someone who was on the way out.
The victim's injuries were considered minor.
Police released a photo of a suspect Tuesday but said Wednesday he had been identified.
No charges have been announced.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Central Criminal Investigation Section at 613-236-1222 extension 5166.
'Very expensive lunch': Sask. driver says he got a cell phone ticket for using his points app in the drive-thru
A warning from a Saskatoon driver about using your fast-food app while in the drive-thru line — a trip to get some free lunch cost him a lot more than he bargained for.
Evacuees concerned over conflicting information on Fort Nelson wildfire
Evacuees staying in Fort St. John have expressed concern about how little they are hearing about what is happening in their now deserted city.
Insurance claims skyrocket and tensions remain high after slew of natural disasters
According to new data released by Statistics Canada, the cost of catastrophic insurance claims in Canada between 1983 and 2008 was $400 million each year.
DEVELOPING Slovakia's populist prime minister shot in assassination attempt, shocking Europe before elections
Slovakia's populist prime minister, Robert Fico, was shot multiple times and gravely wounded Wednesday after a political event in an attempted assassination that shocked the small country and reverberated across Europe.
B.C. YouTuber ordered to pay $350K for 'relentless' online defamation campaign
An 'unrepentant' YouTuber has been ordered to pay $350,000 in damages as compensation for a 'relentless' campaign of defamation waged online against a business owner and his company, the B.C. Supreme Court has ruled.
Why the speech by Kansas City Chiefs kicker was embraced at Benedictine College's commencement
Kansas City Chiefs' Harrison Butker may have stirred controversy in some quarters for his proclamations of conservative politics on Saturday, but he received a standing ovation from graduates at the Benedictine College commencement ceremony.
Ontario's 'Crypto King' Aiden Pleterski arrested
Of the $40-million Aiden Pleterski was handed over two years, documents show he invested just over one per cent and instead spent $15.9 million on "his personal lifestyle." The 25-year-old Oshawa, Ont. man was arrested and charged with fraud and money laundering on Tuesday.
U.S. intelligence officials wanted to meet with Transport Canada's UFO 'lead'
Canada's transportation department had a UFO 'lead' who tried to 'quell' media interest and planned to meet with U.S. intelligence officials.
Indigenous consultant accuses NHL's Blackhawks of fraud, sexual harassment
A consultant the Chicago Blackhawks hired to improve relationships with American Indian tribes has filed a lawsuit accusing the team, its charity foundation and its CEO of fraud, breach of contract and sexual harassment.
-
Man charged for N.S. car crash that killed 3 people
A 25-year-old man is facing multiple dangerous driving charges in connection to a vehicle crash that killed two adults and an infant on a Nova Scotia highway last October.
-
Two Catholic churches in Halifax are permanently closing their doors
Two prominent Catholic churches in Halifax are permanently closing their doors.
-
P.E.I. proposes banning Islanders of a certain age from purchasing tobacco products in new health plan
A new proposal to ban Islanders of a certain age from ever buying tobacco products could put Prince Edward Island at the forefront of the battle against smoking.
-
-
The list of attractions offering free admission to Toronto library card holders just got longer. What to know
The list of attractions and venues in Toronto that offer free admission to millions of eligible participants has expanded as part of a new collaboration between two of the city's iconic institutions.
-
Video shows smash-and-grab robbery at Mississauga mall as police announce arrests
Three suspects are facing charges in connection with jewelry store robberies at two Mississauga malls last week, including one that was captured on video, Peel Regional Police say.
-
Quebec court rejects McGill injunction request to remove encampment
A Quebec judge has rejected McGill University's request for an injunction to remove the pro-Palestinian encampment on the university's campus in downtown Montreal.
-
Woman, 34, found dead in Ormstown with stab wounds; man arrested
A 60-year-old man has been arrested after a woman's body was found with stab wounds in a home southwest of Montreal, Quebec provincial police say.
-
Man arrested 10 years after Longueuil bike path murder
A 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a decade-old murder case.
-
-
Tazed and bitten in the face: Sudbury police dealt with some wild cases last month
The monthly police services board in Greater Sudbury gives the public insight into the day-to-day operations of police, including some of the cases they deal with far from the spotlight.
-
Sudbury, Ont., woman creates group to reduce food waste and feed the hungry
Like most people, Shannon Corrigan says she wastes more food than she would like and it's something she's trying to change.
-
Sinkhole causes detours in Sandwich
Transit Windsor says a sinkhole is causing detours in Sandwich Town.
-
Owner of missing dog 'can’t sleep' 8 months after warrant was issued for woman who took Lemmy
It's been nearly eight months since a bench warrant was issued for the woman who Greg Marentette believes has possession of his Newfoundland dog — but no arrest has been made and Lemmy still has not been found.
-
Southwestern Ontario air quality concerns sparking up early due to western Canada wildfires
Smoke from burning wildfires in western Canada is making its way to southwestern Ontario, with officials reminding residents about air quality concerns.
-
Fire at Tolpuddle Housing Cooperative send one to hospital
A fire in the heart of old east has left one person in hospital.
-
Dog dies in central London, Ont. fire
London fire crews dealt with an intense afternoon fire, but say all occupants made it out safe.
-
Elgin County OPP confirm death of Tanya Wiebe 'a homicide'
More than three months after her death, OPP in Elgin County are confirming the death of Tanya Wiebe was the result of a murder-suicide.
-
New study shows financial impact of homelessness on our healthcare system
A new study out of London, Ont. lays out the cost of the homelessness crisis on our healthcare system.
-
Immigration Minister Marc Miller weighs in on local international student enrollment
Marc Miller dropped by the CTV Kitchener studio to comment on international student enrollment in post secondary schools.
-
-
Barrie city council expected to vote on proposed waterfront field development
For the second week in a row, Barrie council chambers could be standing room only as the City officially decides whether to proceed with plans for a new multi-purpose field along the waterfront.
-
Loved ones seek justice for inmate's death in Penetanguishene jail
Loved ones of Tyler McCue, who died just before Christmas in 2022 while in custody at the Central North Correctional Centre, are speaking out, alleging he didn't receive the medical attention he needed.
-
Construction on Barrie road extension in south end ahead of schedule
Work to extend Bryne Drive in Barrie's south end is ahead of schedule.
-
'Inhumane conditions': 68 dogs pulled from Winnipeg home
Nearly six dozen dogs were seized from a home Wednesday morning by the Winnipeg Humane Society. It is the largest known seizure of animals in the city’s history.
-
Admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki was at Winnipeg homeless shelter to ‘stalk his victims,’ witness testifies
A worker at a homeless shelter in Winnipeg says he met admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki who told him he was at the shelter to stalk his victims.
-
Arrest made after Winnipeg grocery store employees assaulted with brass knuckles: WPS
Police say a teenager is facing charges after three employees at a Winnipeg grocery store were assaulted with brass knuckles.
-
Danielle Smith reacts to Calgary council’s vote to pass blanket rezoning
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she remains "concerned" after Calgary councillors passed blanket rezoning on Tuesday.
-
'The bar is way too low': Dozens of violations found at Calgary daycare following parent complaints
Around two months after being closed for health violations, an inner city daycare in Calgary has now had its licence capacity reduced after several recent inspections revealed two dozen non-compliance concerns.
-
Calgary monitoring northern Alberta wildfires, preparing for evacuees
The City of Calgary says it’s monitoring the wildfire situation and resulting smoke, as evacuees flee from wildfire zones in northern Alberta.
-
Edmonton family 'heartbroken' police officer evades charges in 2021 killing of unarmed man
An Edmonton police officer won't face charges for killing an unarmed man in 2021, despite Alberta's police watchdog finding evidence that an offence was committed.
-
Winds expected to move fire away from Fort McMurray on Wednesday: province
A wildfire burning near Fort McMurray is expected to move away from the community on Wednesday.
-
Current Fort McMurray fire situation triggering memories of 2016
Tuesday's drive out of Fort McMurray under orange, smoke-filled skies was a harrowing reminder for evacuees who also fled the threat of wildfire in 2016.
-
As Sask. teachers vote on new sanctions mandate, education minister, STF say bargaining is restarting
Negotiations between the provincial government and Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) will be restarting on Wednesday, according to the province’s education minister.
-
Regina police lay gun charges on man found cycling, blaring loud music
A 28-year-old man found cycling and blaring loud music in the middle of the night on a Regina street is facing multiple firearms related charges after being apprehended by police.
-
Sask. singer Rebecca Strong wins $1M, Canada's Got Talent
Rebecca Strong is Saskatchewan's newest millionaire after winning the grand prize on Canada's Got Talent.
-
-
-
'It was pretty awesome': Sask. golfers achieve rare milestone on the same day
Some golfers go a lifetime without making a coveted hole-in-one, but one 16-year-old has already done it twice.
-
4th Indian national charged in murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar makes first court appearance
The fourth suspect in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, 22-year old Amandeep Singh, appeared via telephone due to technical difficulties for his first court appearance at Surrey Provincial Court Tuesday.
-
B.C. tribunal rules city not liable for vehicle damaged by pothole
A Victoria driver has learned the meaning of the old adage 'you can't fight city hall' – especially when It comes to potholes.
-
B.C. YouTuber ordered to pay $350K for 'relentless' online defamation campaign
An 'unrepentant' YouTuber has been ordered to pay $350,000 in damages as compensation for a 'relentless' campaign of defamation waged online against a business owner and his company, the B.C. Supreme Court has ruled.
-
-
-
B.C. government and social media giants make deal on non-consensual intimate images
The British Columbia government and social media giants have made what they call a "historic collaboration" for youth safety online.
-
'Altercation' in Penticton leaves 1 dead: RCMP
One person is dead after a fight in Penticton early Sunday morning, according to authorities.
-
Suspect fled in 2-door Fiat after convenience store robbery, Merritt RCMP say
A suspect is at large after robbing a convenience store at gunpoint in Merritt, B.C., Friday, according to local police.
-
Kamloops RCMP issue public warning about 2 men allegedly at centre of 'organized crime conflict'
After four targeted shootings in four days, Mounties in Kamloops are taking the unusual step of warning the public about two men they believe are likely to be targeted in future violent incidents.