    Ottawa police identify Murray Street assault suspect

    The sign outside Ottawa Police headquarters on Elgin St. is seen in this undated photo. (CTV News Ottawa)
    Ottawa police have identified a man suspected in an assault in the ByWard Market.

    The incident happened at around 6:05 p.m. May 4, at a building on Murray Street. Police said a man tried to enter a residential building and allegedly assaulted someone who was on the way out.

    The victim's injuries were considered minor.

    Police released a photo of a suspect Tuesday but said Wednesday he had been identified. 

    No charges have been announced.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact Central Criminal Investigation Section at 613-236-1222 extension 5166.

