Ottawa police homicide unit investigating Nepean woman's death

Ottawa police say the homicide unit is investigating the death of a woman in the Craig Henry area.

Officers were called to Woodvale Green, near Craig Henry Drive and Knoxdale Road, around 10:10 a.m. Sunday.

One person is in custody.

No other details have been released.

Neighbours who spoke to CTV News said the neighbourhood is typically quiet and family-friendly.

Those who lived next door said they didn't hear anything and were shocked to learn the news. Neighbours said they saw a man being arrested by police but could not identify him.

Detectives were on scene throughout the day Sunday but declined to comment.

The victim has not been named and police have not announced any charges at this time.

--With files from CTV's Colton Praill.