Ottawa police cruiser involved in collision
CTV News Ottawa Staff Published Monday, June 1, 2020 11:08PM EDT
OTTAWA -- The Ottawa Police Service is investigating following a motor vehicle collision involving a police vehicle.
Police say the incident happened early Monday night near Booth Street and Gladstone Avenue. The vehicle had collided into a wall at the Piazza Dante Park.
A suspect is in police custody, according to officials.
The investigation is ongoing.
