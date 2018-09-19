Ottawa Police Constable charged wth sexual assault
CTV Ottawa
Published Wednesday, September 19, 2018 1:30PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, September 19, 2018 3:20PM EDT
Ottawa Police Const. Eric Post made a brief court appearance Wednesday after being charged with a number of crimintal offences including sexual assault and forcible confinement.
47-year-old Post was arrested Wednesday morning by the Ottawa Police Sexual Assault Child Abuse section.
Police listed these other charges in a news release:
- Sexual Assault x2
- Point a firearm
- Careless Storage of a firearm
- Possess Weapon Dangerous x2
- Harassment by Repeated Communication x4
- Uttering Threats x2
- Assault x5
- Intimidation by threat of Violence
- Forcible Entry
- Forcible Confinement x2
Police say there are at least four victims involved. Police are concerned there could be more victims and are asking them to come forward.
"These allegations and charges are very serious. They run counter to our values and I recognize this information will be disturbing to hear for our community and the members of our service. We must now allow the court process to proceed. I want to thank the investigators who have worked on this file for their professionalism," said Chief Charles Bordeleau
Post is set to appear in court again on Friday, Sept. 21.