Ottawa Police Const. Eric Post made a brief court appearance Wednesday after being charged with a number of crimintal offences including sexual assault and forcible confinement.

47-year-old Post was arrested Wednesday morning by the Ottawa Police Sexual Assault Child Abuse section.

Police listed these other charges in a news release:

Sexual Assault x2

Point a firearm

Careless Storage of a firearm

Possess Weapon Dangerous x2

Harassment by Repeated Communication x4

Uttering Threats x2

Assault x5

Intimidation by threat of Violence

Forcible Entry

Forcible Confinement x2

Police say there are at least four victims involved. Police are concerned there could be more victims and are asking them to come forward.

"These allegations and charges are very serious. They run counter to our values and I recognize this information will be disturbing to hear for our community and the members of our service. We must now allow the court process to proceed. I want to thank the investigators who have worked on this file for their professionalism," said Chief Charles Bordeleau

Post is set to appear in court again on Friday, Sept. 21.