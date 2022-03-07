Ottawa police chief vows to rebuild public trust following 'Freedom Convoy' protest
Ottawa’s interim police chief is vowing to rebuild public trust in the service after the ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests led to unprecedented upheaval among its leadership and oversight body.
“We are and will remain an organization focused on cultural and systemic change,” Steve Bell said in a lengthy ‘message to the community’ on Monday, much of which was geared toward the city’s marginalized communities.
“Together with the community, we will rebuild public trust, continue to address systemic racism and violence against women, promote equity, diversity and inclusion, increase diversity-focused hiring and contribute to our communities through neighbourhood policing,” Bell said.
Bell became interim chief after Chief Peter Sloly resigned during the convoy protests that paralyzed the city’s downtown for three weeks.
Sloly was Ottawa’s first Black police chief and faced pushback in some of his efforts to make the service more progressive, such as when he acknowledged the existence of systemic racism in policing in an op-ed in September 2020.
The police services board, meanwhile, has entirely new members. Chair Diane Deans was ousted when she tried to bring in a new police chief after Sloly’s departure, and other members resigned amid that turmoil. The province’s three appointees all resigned last week after it came to light that one of them attended the convoy protest.
Bell said these drastic changes naturally bring questions which he wanted to address directly.
“I want to thank Chief Sloly for his leadership. He shared the progressive view of many in our organization and in policing across the country that our institution needs to change,” he said.
“Our culture needs to be more inclusive. We are at our best when we reflect the community we serve and respond to its needs,” he added. “We are working to be better, and we know we have a lot of work to do.”
Bell said he has been reaching out to community leaders and said his door is always open.
“We continue to acknowledge that racism and sexism exist in policing. That marginalized, Racialized, Black, Faith, and 2SLGBTQQA+ communities have real grievances and legitimate concerns about policing,” he said. “I want to re-affirm our commitment to continue to reach out to them to develop approaches collaboratively and respectfully to policing to earn their trust.
Bell also announced new measures, including a committee to review reports on police use of force incidents, a new diverse hiring class, and hiring an equity and race data specialist to increase reporting on data on traffic stops and arrests.
“You have my commitment that we will proceed with a progressive agenda that leads us to where the community wants us to be,” Bell said.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada takes direction from Putin rival to sanction 10 more Russians over Ukraine
Canada poked Russia in the eye Monday by sanctioning 10 people on the wish list of Vladimir Putin's top domestic opponent as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spent his first day of a four-country European tour in London.
Live updates: French foreign minister criticizes corridor offer as 'trap'
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian criticized Russia's offer of humanitarian corridors for Ukrainian civilians as a 'trap' that could possibly lead to more bombing in Ukraine.
Russian tanks emblazoned with 'Z' were first spotted on Ukraine's border. Here's how the letter became a pro-war symbol
In late February, days before Russian forces launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine, videos and photos began circulating on social media showing tanks, communications trucks and rocket launchers emblazoned with the letter 'Z' rolling toward the border. Military experts are debating what it means.
Russia says deals with 'unfriendly' countries, including Canada, will require approval
Russia said on Monday that all corporate deals with companies and individuals from so-called 'unfriendly countries' would now have to be approved by a government commission, according to a government resolution.
Bail review decision expected for 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich
A judge is expected to deliver a decision on a bail review for "Freedom Convoy" organizer Tamara Lich today.
Queen meets Trudeau in first in-person meeting since catching COVID-19
Queen Elizabeth met Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Windsor Castle on Monday, in her first official in-person meeting after she tested positive for the coronavirus last month.
Paper hearts line the walls of underground bunker at Lviv children's hospital
CTV National News' National Affairs Correspondent Omar Sachedina walked through an underground bunker at a children's hospital in Lviv, where patients have lined the walls with cutout hearts using the colours of the Ukrainian flag.
Russia sets ceasefire for evacuations but battles continue
Russia announced yet another limited ceasefire and the establishment of safe corridors to allow civilians to flee some besieged Ukrainian cities Monday. But the evacuation routes led mostly to Russia and its ally Belarus, drawing withering criticism from Ukraine and others.
Experts advise against waiting for Omicron-specific vaccines
With pharmaceutical companies anticipating relatively short turnaround times for developing Omicron-specific COVID-19 vaccines, some Canadians may consider waiting to get their booster shots in favour of one that targets the latest variant of concern. Experts, however, caution against waiting.
Atlantic
-
Victims' families press for RCMP officers to testify at N.S. mass shooting inquiry
The public inquiry into the Nova Scotia mass shooting is hearing from lawyers for victims' families today on why they want to call RCMP officers and a key 911 operator to the stand.
-
Man charged with second-degree murder in Dartmouth homicide
A man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a homicide in Dartmouth, N.S., last week.
-
Ottawa announces COVID-19 rules for return of cruise ships to Canadian ports
The federal government is announcing strict COVID-19 rules for the return of cruise ships to Canadian ports next month for the 2022 season.
Toronto
-
Ontario nurses getting up to $5,000 incentive pay to stay on the job
The Ontario government is giving eligible nurses a $5,000 payment to help incentivize them to stay on the job.
-
This is how much gas costs right now in different parts of Ontario
Following days of record-breaking gas prices across Ontario, one energy expert says that drivers should buckle up as the cost to fill up the tank could climb even higher in the coming weeks.
-
The worst city in Canada for bed bugs has just been revealed
For the second year in a row, the same city has ranked as the worst for bed bugs in Canada.
Montreal
-
Canadian minister wants to prevent collusion as Montreal fuel prices soar
The federal government has asked the Competition Bureau to monitor the fuel market to ensure there is no collusion in setting gasoline prices as the war in Ukraine sends oil prices soaring.
-
Quebec elementary, high school students no longer need to wear masks in class
Quebec is taking the first step toward ending its mandatory mask mandate Monday, starting with elementary and high school students. They will no longer be required to wear masks or face coverings while sitting in class, as many return to school after spring break.
-
Calls for Montreal Symphony Orchestra to cancel upcoming concerts featuring Russian pianist
After a Russian pianist’s Vancouver concert was cancelled in light of the conflict in Ukraine, some are calling on the Montreal Symphony Orchestra to do the same.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury man tased after pulling weapons on police during arrest
There were some tense moments in Sudbury's Minnow Lake area Friday when a man pulled several different weapons on police during an arrest.
-
Sudbury Wolves to show off a new look for Friday game
The OHL’S Sudbury Wolves will be hitting the ice this Friday with a new jersey. (Molly Frommer CTV Northern Ontario )
-
Sudbury ends 'significant weather event'
The City of Greater Sudbury has ended a Significant Weather Event.
London
-
Dr. Chris Mackie officially resigns from Middlesex-London Health Unit
According to a brief news release from the Middlesex London Health Unit Monday, Dr. Chris Mackie has resigned as medical officer of health.
-
LIVE
LIVE | COVID ICU admissions declining in Middlesex-London
London Health Sciences Centre is currently caring for 46 inpatients with COVID-19.
-
'My family is living in a bomb shelter': London Ukrainian students living with war anxiety
Every alert on their phone is a moment of anxiety for three Ukrainian international students in London.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba hits 1,700 COVID-19 deaths during the pandemic; 10 new deaths reported since Friday
Manitoba has hit another grim milestone in the pandemic.
-
Mayor of Winkler retiring after 16 years
The mayor of Winkler is retiring after 16 years of serving his community.
-
The worst city in Canada for bed bugs has just been revealed
For the second year in a row, the same city has ranked as the worst for bed bugs in Canada.
Kitchener
-
WCDSB director of education 'deeply sorry' for statement made about anti-Black racism in school board
The director of education at the Waterloo Catholic District School Board has issued an apology following a statement she made about anti-Black racism in the school board last week.
-
No COVID-19 deaths reported in Waterloo Region over weekend; 22 in hospital
There were no new COVID-19 deaths reported in Waterloo Region over the weekend, the latest dashboard update shows.
-
This is how much gas costs right now in different parts of Ontario
Following days of record-breaking gas prices across Ontario, one energy expert says that drivers should buckle up as the cost to fill up the tank could climb even higher in the coming weeks.
Calgary
-
LIVE AT 12:30
LIVE AT 12:30 | Kenney to announce fuel price relief plan for Albertans
The premier will be joined by Finance Minister Travis Toews at 12:30 p.m. on Monday. You can watch their announcement live at CTVNewsEdmonton.ca
-
Rachel Notley tests positive for COVID-19
Notley said on Monday she tested positive for the coronavirus after she took a rapid test on Sunday.
-
Russia sets ceasefire for evacuations but battles continue
Russia announced yet another limited ceasefire and the establishment of safe corridors to allow civilians to flee some besieged Ukrainian cities Monday. But the evacuation routes led mostly to Russia and its ally Belarus, drawing withering criticism from Ukraine and others.
Saskatoon
-
'There were a lot of tears': Sask. woman's posthumous gift lifts TeleMiracle total to new heights
A Saskatchewan farmer’s legacy lives on through her donation to TeleMiracle.
-
How a can of body spray helped 3 cousins survive after they became stranded on a northern Sask. lake
Thomas Barnett looked to the dark sky and prayed. He prayed for wood and to stay awake despite signs of hypothermia creeping through his body.
-
TeleMiracle 46 sees record-breaking year
TeleMiracle 46 was record-breaking raising a total of $8,002,722.
Edmonton
-
LIVE AT 12:30
LIVE AT 12:30 | Kenney to announce fuel price relief plan for Albertans
The premier will be joined by Finance Minister Travis Toews at 12:30 p.m. on Monday. You can watch their announcement live at CTVNewsEdmonton.ca
-
Rachel Notley tests positive for COVID-19
Notley said on Monday she tested positive for the coronavirus after she took a rapid test on Sunday.
-
Worker falls 20-25 feet in central Edmonton construction site: officials
A construction worker is in serious condition after he fell 20 to 25 feet down a pile hole on Monday morning, officials told CTV News Edmonton.
Vancouver
-
B.C. driver tries to sue companies over 'inordinately high' gas prices
A driver who'd had enough of British Columbia's rising gas prices attempted to sue the companies he felt were behind the costs.
-
Man pleads guilty to hunting offences, handed $1,500 fine and 18-month ban: B.C. conservation
Man pleads guilty to hunting offences, handed $1,500 fine and 18-month ban: B.C. conservation
-
Sexual enhancement products sold in B.C. under names such as 'Reserection!' may pose serious health risks
Health Canada is advising the public of several unauthorized "sexual enhancement" products that were being sold in shops in British Columbia.
Regina
-
Man killed, 3 youths injured in collision with train near Melville: RCMP
A man was killed and three youths were injured in a collision between a vehicle and train near Melville, Sask., according to RCMP.
-
COVID-19 viral levels rising in Regina's wastewater: U of R
COVID-19 viral levels are on the rise again in Regina’s wastewater, according to the latest data from the University of Regina.
-
Canada takes direction from Putin rival to sanction 10 more Russians over Ukraine
Canada poked Russia in the eye Monday by sanctioning 10 people on the wish list of Vladimir Putin's top domestic opponent as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spent his first day of a four-country European tour in London.