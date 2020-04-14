OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police say a 34-year-old man is accused of exposing himself to two young girls following an alleged incident in the Westgate area on Good Friday.

According to police, two teenage girls noticed a man approaching them while they were shopping at a business on Carling Avenue near Merivale Road. Select businesses were open on Good Friday.

Police claim the man stopped in front of the two girls, exposed his genitals and began to masturbate. The girls ran away and called for help. The man was arrested a short time later without incident.

Begarry Fenelus, 34, of Ottawa, is facing one count of committing an indecent act, one count of exposing genitals to a person under the age of 16, two counts of mischief and two counts of breach of probation.

Police are concerned there may have been other incidents and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Ottawa Police Central Criminal Investigations Section at 613-236-1222, ext. 5166. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.