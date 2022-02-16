The chair of Ottawa police services board hired a new police chief without going through a competition, sources told CTV News Ottawa.

Coun. Diane Deans went to the board to fire previous police chief Peter Sloly, sources said. After that, she and the board tried to hire a new chief from southern Ontario without a competition, sources told CTV News Ottawa.

Mayor Jim Watson offered Deans the chance to resign when he learned of the plan, but she refused, sources said. As a result, Watson is leading an effort to oust her from the board.

Four of the Ottawa police services board's seven members are appointed by city council. Council can vote to remove them.

The move comes in the midst of the unprecedented occupation of downtown Ottawa that has reached its 20th day.

Sources also said Deans paid out the remainder of Sloly’s contract in full as part of his departure. Sloly’s annual salary in 2021 was nearly $360,000. His contract was due to expire in 2024.

On Wednesday morning, Deans told CTV Morning Live that the board was working to find Sloly's replacement.

"We're working now to find a semi-permanent replacement for Chief Sloly, and we should be announcing that very soon," she said, adding that the hire would likely be a shorter-term contract given the municipal election in the fall.

"We're looking at a contract that may be just a couple of months to maybe the end of the year so the new police board can make a decision about the new chief."

One member of the Ottawa police services board has resigned from the board.

City Council citizen appointee Sandy Smallwood confirmed to CTV News Ottawa he has resigned as a member.

Council is holding a special meeting this afternoon.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Josh Pringle