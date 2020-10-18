Advertisement
Ottawa police ask for help locating missing woman
Published Sunday, October 18, 2020 9:58AM EDT
Melanie Gosselin was last seen Oct. 18 in the Greenfield Avenue area of Ottawa. (Photo submitted by the Ottawa Police Service)
OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are asking for help finding a missing 26-year-old woman.
Melanie Gosselin was last seen Sunday morning in the Greenfield Avenue area. Police say there is concern for her safety and wellbeing.
She is described as a white female, 26 years old, with short brown hair, 5’6”, with a heavy/fit build. She was last seen wearing a black tank top, black cargo pants with big pockets and no shoes.
Anyone with information about Gosselin's current whereabouts is asked to call the Ottawa Police Service at 613-236-1222.
