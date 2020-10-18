OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are asking for help finding a missing 26-year-old woman.

Melanie Gosselin was last seen Sunday morning in the Greenfield Avenue area. Police say there is concern for her safety and wellbeing.

She is described as a white female, 26 years old, with short brown hair, 5’6”, with a heavy/fit build. She was last seen wearing a black tank top, black cargo pants with big pockets and no shoes.

Anyone with information about Gosselin's current whereabouts is asked to call the Ottawa Police Service at 613-236-1222.

Map for reference purposes.