Ottawa police arson unit investigating Glebe pharmacy fire

    The Ottawa Police Service has deemed a fire that caused serious damage to a Bank Street pharmacy last Sunday as suspicious.

    In an email to CTV News on Wednesday, OPS confirmed its arson unit is investigating the blaze.

    Police did not provide further details as the investigation is in its "infancy" stages, police say.

    On early Sunday morning, police, fire and paramedics responded to the three-alarm fire that began in the attic of the Glebe Apothecary, a pharmacy located in a two-storey building at 778 Bank Street.

    Ottawa Fire spokesperson Nick Defazio tells CTV News the fire caused approximately $700,000 in damage.

    The pharmacy is closed indefinitely following the fire. The McKeen Metro grocery store next door was briefly closed, but reopened on Monday.

    There were no injuries.

    OPS is asking anyone with information, video or that may have witnessed the incident to please contact the force's Arson Unit at 613-236-1222 ext: 2202.

