Pontiac trashes plans for waste-to-energy incinerator in western Quebec

Mayors in the Pontiac Region have tossed plans to build a waste-to-energy incinerator in the garbage, following opposition from residents in western Quebec.

Last October, the region voted to spend $120,000 on a business plan to study the idea of building an incinerator, at a cost of roughly $400 million.

During a meeting this week, the mayors voted to cancel the project.

"I wish to inform the public that the MRC Pontiac is putting an end to the 400,000 tonnes Energy from Waste project," Jane Toller, Warden for the MRC Pontiac, said in a statement.

"We will also continue to work with the three MRCs and the City of Gatineau to find the best regional solution for the ultimate waste disposal that we will collectively still produce even if we implement all of our (Residual Materials Management Plan) orientations."

The proposed incinerator project has been met with opposition from residents. The group Friends of the Pontiac has encouraged residents to ask local councillors to oppose the incinerator project.

The Pontiac generates 5,000 tons of garbage a year. Under the proposed incinerator plan, the Pontiac would have approached Pembroke, Renfrew County and Ottawa to discuss shipping garbage to western Quebec.

The MRC adopted a new residual materials management plan last fall, which encourages residents to reduce the amount of waste produced.

Toller says the MRC must now, "put our efforts on implementing measures to reduce waste at source, notably by collecting recycling and composting."